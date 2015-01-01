Abstract

Background

Exposure to interpersonal violence is associated with elevated suicide risk. Preventing suicide among high-risk adolescents is most often discussed from a clinical treatment perspective, resulting in a gap in research examining whether school and community connectedness can buffer the relationships between forms of interpersonal violence and suicide risk in clinical samples of adolescents.

Methods

Baseline data from 294 adolescents who received substance use treatment were analyzed to help fill this gap in research. Adolescents in this sample were at greater risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors given their histories of substance use disorders and high rates of interpersonal violence, with 57% reporting experiencing at least one form of abuse/violence. Independent variables included lifetime exposure to physical abuse, sexual abuse, and weapon violence; moderators included various measures of school and community connectedness. Multinomial logistic regression models were estimated to examine the main and interaction effects predicting a three-category measure of suicide risk: non-suicidal, suicidal ideation only, and prior suicide attempts.

Results

Sexual abuse survivors had the highest predicted probability of a prior suicide attempt when reporting lower levels of teacher support, school-based positive peer interactions, or neighborhood social connection, but at higher levels of these protective factors, their predicted probability was similar to those not exposed to sexual abuse. The same protective pattern was observed for physical abuse survivors with high neighborhood social connection.

Conclusion

The buffering effects observed in this study identified dimensions of school and community social connectedness as protective factors for youth exposed to abuse. Although promoting social connectedness is often cited as a universal suicide prevention approach, tailored efforts to enhance connectedness within this population may also be a promising secondary prevention strategy. Thus, in addition to clinical treatment, more emphasis should be placed on systems-level approaches to reducing risk among youth most vulnerable to suicide.