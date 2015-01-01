Abstract

Suicide is a serious public health problem, which seems to be increasing both internationally and in Spain. It is a complex phenomenon, with multifactorial etiology, which has been extensively studied with epidemiological and descriptive approaches, to identify risk and protection indicators that help prevent it, implementing effective interventions. Assuming that people who commit suicide do not form a homogeneous group, it is known that there are particular groups that have a higher incidence, so preventive strategies must be adapted to this different case mix. Furthermore, even within professions, it has been proven that suicide is not homogeneous either, with, for example, different subgroups or suicidal types being found in the military population (Griffith, 2012). The Security Forces and Corps (police) constitute one of those special groups, due to the greater stigma related to mental health, easy access to lethal means (firearms), and constant occupational exposure to trauma (serious accidents, violence , serious abuse or death). But there are no known works that have studied whether there are different suicide profiles among agents. Here we present the first typological study that has been carried out in Spain in this regard, analyzing data from 640 Civil Guard agents who committed suicide between 1982 and 2022. Through multiple correspondence, two-stage cluster and bivariate analysis on 16 sociodemographic, professional variables and from the event itself, three clearly differentiated groups emerged. These results are discussed for the purposes of their preventive usefulness.



===



El suicidio es un grave problema de salud pública, que parece estar incrementándose tanto a nivel internacional como en España. Se trata de un fenómeno complejo, de etiología multifactorial, que ha sido muy estudiado con enfoques epidemiológicos y descriptivos, para identificar indicadores de riesgo y de protección que ayuden a prevenirlo, implementando intervenciones efectivas. Asumiendo que las personas que se suicidan no conforman un grupo homogéneo, se sabe que hay colectivos particulares que presentan mayor incidencia, por lo que las estrategias preventivas deben adaptarse a esa diferente casuística. Más aún, incluso dentro de las profesiones, se ha comprobado que el suicidio tampoco es homogéneo, encontrándose por ejemplo diferentes subgrupos o tipos suicidas en la población militar (Griffith, 2012). Las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad (policías) constituyen uno de esos colectivos especiales, debido al mayor estigma relacionado con la salud mental, el fácil acceso a medios letales (armas de fuego), y la exposición laboral constante al trauma (accidentes graves, violencia, abusos graves o muerte). Pero no se conocen trabajos que hayan estudiado si existen diferentes perfiles de suicidas entre los agentes. Aquí se presenta el primer estudio tipológico que se ha realizado en España al respecto, analizando datos de 640 agentes de la Guardia Civil que se suicidaron entre 1982 y 2022. Mediante análisis de correspondencias múltiples, de clúster bietápico y bivariantes sobre 16 variables sociodemográficas, profesionales y del hecho en sí, emergieron tres grupos claramente diferenciados. Estos resultados se discuten a los efectos de su utilidad preventiva.