Abstract

India accounts for nearly 18 % of the global population but approximately 28 % of global suicides. Similar to many countries around the world, suicide in India is known to result from a complex interplay of social, economic, and personal factors. To address this important issue, India released its first national suicide prevention strategy in 2022. The strategy follows the WHO-recommended model of a multisectoral approach to suicide prevention, incorporating a mix of primary prevention interventions (focusing on whole populations), secondary prevention interventions (targeting 'high-risk' individuals), and tertiary prevention interventions (aimed at individuals affected by suicide). This paper delves into the details of these primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention interventions and explores how they apply to the Indian context, while arguing for the need to prioritize primary prevention interventions, at least in the short term, to reduce suicides.