Abstract

Suicide stigma among adolescents is a critical public health concern with far-reaching implications for mental well-being and suicide prevention efforts. This study examines the relationships between age, mental health stigma, traditional beliefs, and suicide stigma among middle school students in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. A sample of 742 students participated in the study, completing measures assessing mental health stigma, traditional beliefs, and suicide stigma. The results revealed significant positive correlations between suicide stigma and mental health stigma as well as suicide stigma and traditional beliefs. Additionally, a significant positive correlation was found between traditional beliefs and mental health stigma. Multiple linear regression analysis indicated that age, sex, mental health stigma, and traditional beliefs were significantly associated with suicide stigma scores. Mental health stigma and traditional beliefs remained significantly associated with suicide stigma after controlling for other factors. These findings highlight the complex interplay between age, mental health stigma, traditional beliefs, and suicide stigma among Ghanaian adolescents. The implications of the study emphasize the importance of targeted interventions that address mental health stigma, challenge traditional beliefs, and promote supportive environments for adolescents.