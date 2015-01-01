Abstract

BACKGROUND: Heat-related illness (HRI) is commonly considered an acute condition, and its potential long-term consequences are not well understood. We conducted a population-based cohort study and an animal experiment to evaluate whether HRI is associated with dementia later in life.



METHODS: The Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database was used in the epidemiological study. We identified newly diagnosed HRI patients between 2001 and 2015, but excluded those with any pre-existing dementia, as the study cohort. Through matching by age, sex, and the index date with the study cohort, we selected individuals without HRI and without any pre-existing dementia as a comparison cohort at a 1:4 ratio. We followed each cohort member until the end of 2018 and compared the risk between the two cohorts using Cox proportional hazards regression models. In the animal experiment, we used a rat model to assess cognitive functions and the histopathological changes in the hippocampus after a heat stroke event.



RESULTS: In the epidemiological study, the study cohort consisted of 70,721 HRI patients and the comparison cohort consisted of 282,884 individuals without HRI. After adjusting for potential confounders, the HRI patients had a higher risk of dementia (adjusted hazard ratio [AHR] = 1.24; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.19-1.29). Patients with heat stroke had a higher risk of dementia compared with individuals without HRI (AHR = 1.26; 95% CI: 1.18-1.34). In the animal experiment, we found cognitive dysfunction evidenced by animal behavioral tests and observed remarkable neuronal damage, degeneration, apoptosis, and amyloid plaque deposition in the hippocampus after a heat stroke event.



CONCLUSIONS: Our epidemiological study indicated that HRI elevated the risk of dementia. This finding was substantiated by the histopathological features observed in the hippocampus, along with the cognitive impairments detected, in the experimental heat stroke rat model.

