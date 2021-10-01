SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pinto SM, Adams LM, Chavez AA, Perrin PB, Watanabe TK, Golden K, Sterling A, Hoffman JM, Daneshvar DH, Rabinowitz AR, Callender L, Hammond FM. Am. J. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/PHM.0000000000002587

PMID

38958261

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the incidence of self-reported COVID-19 history in a longitudinal cohort of individuals with complicated mild to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) and describe demographic, injury and functional differences based on history of COVID-19 infection.

DESIGN: Individuals with complicated mild to severe TBI aged 16 or older at time of injury who were enrolled in the TBI Model Systems longitudinal cohort study, completed a baseline or follow-up interview between October 1, 2021-March 31, 2023, and provided information about COVID-19 history and timing of COVID-19 infection was collected.

RESULTS: Of the 3,627 individuals included in the analysis, 29.5% reported a history of COVID-19 infection. Those with reported COVID-19 history tended to be younger, not of a racial/ethnic minority background, and greater functional status at follow up based on the Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended scale compared to those with no reported COVID-19 history (p < 0.05). Among those with COVID-19 history, 61.8% did not receive medical care, 27.6% received medical care but no hospitalization, and 10.5% were hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 21.4% required ventilator use.

CONCLUSION: Incidence of COVID-19 diagnosis and related hospitalization characteristics in persons with complicated mild to severe TBI was similar to national incidence between March 2020-2023. Secondary effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on persons with TBI require investigation.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print