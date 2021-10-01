Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the incidence of self-reported COVID-19 history in a longitudinal cohort of individuals with complicated mild to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) and describe demographic, injury and functional differences based on history of COVID-19 infection.



DESIGN: Individuals with complicated mild to severe TBI aged 16 or older at time of injury who were enrolled in the TBI Model Systems longitudinal cohort study, completed a baseline or follow-up interview between October 1, 2021-March 31, 2023, and provided information about COVID-19 history and timing of COVID-19 infection was collected.



RESULTS: Of the 3,627 individuals included in the analysis, 29.5% reported a history of COVID-19 infection. Those with reported COVID-19 history tended to be younger, not of a racial/ethnic minority background, and greater functional status at follow up based on the Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended scale compared to those with no reported COVID-19 history (p < 0.05). Among those with COVID-19 history, 61.8% did not receive medical care, 27.6% received medical care but no hospitalization, and 10.5% were hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 21.4% required ventilator use.



CONCLUSION: Incidence of COVID-19 diagnosis and related hospitalization characteristics in persons with complicated mild to severe TBI was similar to national incidence between March 2020-2023. Secondary effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on persons with TBI require investigation.

