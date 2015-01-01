Abstract

With the increasing opportunities for people with disabilities to engage in competitive Para sports, it becomes imperative to understand the injury consequences that may impact both sports participation and daily life activities. This narrative review aims to examine the intrinsic and extrinsic risk factors inherent in overhead and wheelchair summer Para sports, while also exploring prospective avenues for implementing prevention strategies. By understanding the injury epidemiology in this cohort of Para athletes, this review aims to explore the intricate interplay between the athletes' underlying disability with sport-specific factors, such as how wheelchair use might amplify injury susceptibility. Specifically, we highlight the impact of impairment, daily activity, and workload or discipline-induced overuse on injury occurrence, as well as how surveillance methods can be tailored to this population. In this regard, we propose practical injury surveillance methods that encompass a sensitive injury definition, severity assessment, incidence rate calculation, and the recording of adaptive equipment (e.g., type of wheelchair) and workload monitoring. It is worth noting that studies of prospective injury surveillance systems coupled with workload monitoring within a dedicated Para sport web-based platform are scarce. To establish a comprehensive understanding of Para athlete health, the monitoring framework should incorporate regular athlete follow-ups and facilitate knowledge transfer.

