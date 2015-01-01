|
DeMarco MP, Cohn JD, Dubois J, Lapp T, Donze ML, Nyachogo M, Cronholm PF. Am. J. Public Health 2024; 114(8): 782-784.
(Copyright © 2024, American Public Health Association)
38959462
The United States is currently experiencing two intersecting health crises: unacceptably high rates of both intimate partner violence (IPV) and pregnancy-related morbidity and mortality.1,2 IPV increases perinatally and is a leading cause of maternal mortality.3,4 Unique to the perinatal period is the anticipated or actual presence of a child that binds partners or parents indefinitely. Separation or leaving unsafe relationships may not be possible or desired by partners; remaining together simultaneously provides an opportunity for healing and an increased risk of violence. Systematic approaches addressing violence in families and relationships are required to address US maternal health outcomes.
Language: en
Humans; Female; United States/epidemiology; Pregnancy; *Intimate Partner Violence/prevention & control; *Maternal Mortality