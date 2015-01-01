Abstract

In Australia, strangulation has been explicitly criminalized in all states and territories. However, it continues to be a "normalized" sexual practice despite its potentially fatal consequences and associated short and long-term sequelae. This research aimed to establish the prevalence of strangulation during sex and examine predictors of positive perceptions toward sexual strangulation in Australia. Confidential, cross-sectional online surveys were conducted with 4702 Australians aged 18-35 years. Participants were 47% cis-men, 48% cis-women, and 4% trans or gender diverse. A total of 57% reported ever being sexually strangled (61% women, 43% men, 79% trans or gender diverse) and 51% reported ever strangling a partner (40% women, 59% men, 74% trans or gender diverse). Differences were found across genders on all variables of sexual strangulation, including frequency of engagement, level of pressure on the neck, consequences, wanting and enjoyment, and how consent was given/received. However, when split by gender, sexual orientation of men and women revealed further differences in behaviors, consequences, and wanting, particularly among straight and bisexual women. After accounting for exposure to strangulation in pornography and previous experience of sexual strangulation, positive perceptions of being strangled (R(2) = .51) and strangling a partner (R(2) = .53) were predicted by ratings that it could be done safely and social normative factors. These findings suggest strangulation is common during sex among young Australians. Non-stigmatizing education strategies are needed to engage with young people so they have a better understanding of the risks involved and how to negotiate consent and safety regarding sexual strangulation.

