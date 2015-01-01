SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Koroglu S, Durat G. Arch. Women Ment. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00737-024-01484-8

PMID

38958726

Abstract

PURPOSE: Violence against women is a common public health problem and causes negative mental health outcomes. Mind-body therapies aim to positively affect a person's mental health by focusing on the interaction between mind, body, and behavior. Therefore, this study aims to evaluate the effect of mind-body therapies on women's mental health.

METHODS: Randomized controlled trials published in the last 20 years comparing mind-body therapies with active control or waiting lists in women victims of violence were included. Pubmed, Cochrane, Scopus, Web of Science, and CINAHL databases were searched until August 2023. The random effects model and fixed effects model were used for data analysis. The heterogeneity of the study was assessed using the I(2) index, and publication bias was assessed using Egger's test and funnel plot.

RESULTS: Twelve eligible studies with a sample size of 440 women victims of violence were selected. Mind-body therapies led to a statistically significant reduction in anxiety scores (SMD: 1.95, 95% CI: 1.01, 2.89), depression scores (SMD: 1.68, 95% CI: 0.83, 2.52) and posttraumatic stress scores (SMD: 0.95, 95% CI: 0.73, 1.18). There was a high level of heterogeneity in the outcome for anxiety (I(2) = 85.18), a high level of heterogeneity for depression (I(2) = 88.82), and a low level of heterogeneity for PTSD (I(2) = 19.61).

RESULTS of subgroup analysis based on the number of sessions showed that eight or fewer sessions reduced anxiety (SMD: 3.10, 95% CI: 1.37, 4.83) and depression scores (SMD: 3.44, 95% CI: 1.21, 5.68), while PTSD scores did not change.

CONCLUSION: Evidence suggests that mind-body therapies may reduce anxiety, depression, and PTSD in women victims of violence.


Language: en

Keywords

Domestic violence; Intimate partner violence; Gender-based violence; Complementary therapies; Mind–body therapies

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print