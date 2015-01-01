Abstract

PURPOSE: Violence against women is a common public health problem and causes negative mental health outcomes. Mind-body therapies aim to positively affect a person's mental health by focusing on the interaction between mind, body, and behavior. Therefore, this study aims to evaluate the effect of mind-body therapies on women's mental health.



METHODS: Randomized controlled trials published in the last 20 years comparing mind-body therapies with active control or waiting lists in women victims of violence were included. Pubmed, Cochrane, Scopus, Web of Science, and CINAHL databases were searched until August 2023. The random effects model and fixed effects model were used for data analysis. The heterogeneity of the study was assessed using the I(2) index, and publication bias was assessed using Egger's test and funnel plot.



RESULTS: Twelve eligible studies with a sample size of 440 women victims of violence were selected. Mind-body therapies led to a statistically significant reduction in anxiety scores (SMD: 1.95, 95% CI: 1.01, 2.89), depression scores (SMD: 1.68, 95% CI: 0.83, 2.52) and posttraumatic stress scores (SMD: 0.95, 95% CI: 0.73, 1.18). There was a high level of heterogeneity in the outcome for anxiety (I(2) = 85.18), a high level of heterogeneity for depression (I(2) = 88.82), and a low level of heterogeneity for PTSD (I(2) = 19.61).



RESULTS of subgroup analysis based on the number of sessions showed that eight or fewer sessions reduced anxiety (SMD: 3.10, 95% CI: 1.37, 4.83) and depression scores (SMD: 3.44, 95% CI: 1.21, 5.68), while PTSD scores did not change.



CONCLUSION: Evidence suggests that mind-body therapies may reduce anxiety, depression, and PTSD in women victims of violence.

