Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Frailty is a prevalent geriatric condition that significantly impacts the health of older adults. This study aimed to examine the prevalence of frailty among older Chinese adults aged ≥ 65 years and to assess its association with adverse geriatric outcomes.



METHOD: This study included 20,724 older adults aged ≥ 65 years in Jiangsu Province, China, utilizing a random, stratified, multistage cluster sampling approach. Frailty was assessed using the 5-item FRAIL scale. Geriatric outcomes, such as independence in activities of daily living (ADL), cognitive impairment, and frequent fall events (occurring four or more times in the preceding year), were evaluated. Logistic regression models were employed to evaluate the association between frailty and geriatric outcomes, with results presented as odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs).



RESULTS: The mean age of the participants was 73.4 ± 6.4 years. The standardized prevalence of prefrailty and frailty was 35.2% and 10.3%, respectively. Individuals identified as prefrail or frail tended to live in rural areas, have lower educational levels, be widowed, have lower incomes, and engage in less physical activity. Prefrailty and frailty were associated with an increased risk of limitations in BADL (OR: 9.62, 95% CI: 7.43-12.46; and OR: 29.25, 95% CI: 22.42-38.17, respectively) and IADL (OR: 2.54, 95% CI 2.35-2.74; and OR: 5.19, 95% CI 4.66-5.78, respectively), positive cognitive impairment screening (OR: 1.23, 95% CI: 1.16-1.31; and OR: 1.72, 95% CI: 1.56-1.91, respectively), and frequent falls (occurring four or more times in the preceding year) (OR: 3.38, 95% CI: 2.50-4.56; and OR: 8.37, 95% CI: 6.01-11.65). The association between frailty and both limitations in BADL and falls was notably more pronounced among the younger age groups (p for interaction < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: According to the 5-item FRAIL scale, frailty was associated with limitations in BADLs and IADLs, positive cognitive impairment screening, and recent falls among older adults living in the community. Screening for frailty in younger age groups has the potential to prevent declines in physical function and falls.

