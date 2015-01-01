Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children who witness parental intimate partner violence (IPV) are more likely to develop mental health issues compared to those who do not witness such violence.



OBJECTIVE: The main objective of this study is to assess the association between parental intimate partner violence and child mental health outcomes.



METHODOLOGY: This cross-sectional study involved 548 participants divided into two groups: parents (N = 304) and offspring (N = 244). The participants were recruited from Mageragere Sector in the City of Kigali (urban), as well as Mbazi and Ruhashya sectors in Huye District (rural). To assess the difference about mental difficulties reported by the offspring, a Mann-Whitney U test was employed to compare the responses of parents and their children on mental health outcomes. Additionally, multiple linear regression analysis was conducted to explore the association between parental intimate partner violence (IPV) and the mental health outcomes of their offspring.



RESULTS: The results highlighted significant levels of mental and emotional challenges in children, as reported by both parents and the children themselves. Depression and youth conduct problems were more prevalent among the children compared to their parents, whereas anxiety and irritability were more commonly reported by parents than by their children. Intimate partner violence showed to be a predictor of irritability and anxiety symptoms in offspring. In terms of irritability, depression, and youth conduct problems they were identified as predictors of anxiety symptoms. Particularly, anxiety and irritability were revealed to predict youth conduct problems.



CONCLUSION: The study indicates that parental intimate partner violence (IPV) has an impact on the mental well-being of their offspring. Furthermore, it was observed that there is not only a correlation between IPV and poor mental health outcomes, but also a connection between different mental conditions, implying that children exposed to IPV are more prone to experiencing a range of mental issues. As a result, intervention programs should place emphasis on addressing the mental disorders of both parents and children.

Language: en