Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide rates in older adults are much higher than those in younger age groups. Given the rapid increase in the proportion of older adults in Korea and the high suicide rate of this age group, it is worth investigating the mechanism of suicidal ideation for older adults. Generally, adverse childhood experiences are positively associated with suicidal ideation; however, it is not fully understood what mediating relationships are linked to the association between these experiences and current suicidal ideation.



METHODS: The data from 685 older Korean adults were analyzed utilizing logistic regression, path analyses, and structural equation modeling. Based on our theoretical background and the empirical findings of previous research, we examined three separate models with mental health, physical health, and social relationship mediators. After that, we tested a combined model including all mediators. We also tested another combined model with mediation via mental health moderated by physical health and social relationships.



RESULTS: The univariate logistic regression results indicated that childhood adversity was positively associated with suicidal ideation in older adults. However, multivariate logistic regression results demonstrated that the direct effect of childhood adversity became nonsignificant after accounting all variables. Three path models presented significant mediation by depression and social support in the association between childhood adversity and suicidal ideation. However, combined structural equation models demonstrated that only mediation by a latent variable of mental health problems was statistically significant. Social relationships moderated the path from mental health problems to suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite several limitations, this study has clinical implications for the development of effective strategies to mitigate suicidal ideation. In particular, effectively screening the exposure to adverse childhood experiences, early identification and treatment of depressive symptoms can play a crucial role in weakening the association between childhood adversity and suicidal ideation in older adults.

