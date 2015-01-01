|
Lee JK, Lee J, Chung MK, Shin T, Park JY, Lee KJ, Lim HS, Hwang S, Urtnasan E, Jo Y, Kim MH. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e485.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38956575
BACKGROUND: Suicide rates in older adults are much higher than those in younger age groups. Given the rapid increase in the proportion of older adults in Korea and the high suicide rate of this age group, it is worth investigating the mechanism of suicidal ideation for older adults. Generally, adverse childhood experiences are positively associated with suicidal ideation; however, it is not fully understood what mediating relationships are linked to the association between these experiences and current suicidal ideation.
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; *Health Status; Aged, 80 and over; Mental Health; Older adults; Mental health; Suicidal ideation; Mediation; Physical health; Adverse childhood experiences; *Suicidal Ideation; *Social Support; *Adverse Childhood Experiences/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Depression/psychology/epidemiology; Republic of Korea/epidemiology; Social relationships