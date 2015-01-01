|
Yu P, Zhang W, Li S, Luo X, Chen H, Mi J. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e486.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Severe trauma accounts for a main factor inducing mortality for individuals aged < 45 years in China, which requires admission to intensive care unit (ICU) to receive comprehensive treatment. Family members of patients with unanticipated and life-threatening trauma during their ICU stays often experience psychosocial distress due to illness uncertainty. Previous research has shown that family function and psychological resilience are associated with illness uncertainty, respectively. However, little is known about the current situation and interacting mechanism between family function, psychological resilience, and illness uncertainty of family members for ICU trauma patients. Therefore, this study focused on exploring the current situation and relationships between these three factors in family members for ICU trauma patients.
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Trauma; Young Adult; Uncertainty; China; Psychological resilience; *Resilience, Psychological; ICU; Family members; *Family/psychology; *Intensive Care Units; *Wounds and Injuries/psychology; Family function; Illness uncertainty