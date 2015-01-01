|
Fredj SB, Ouertani M, Zammit N, Ghammam R, Maatoug J, Chouikha F, Harrabi I, Ghannem H. BMC Psychol. 2024; 12(1): e375.
Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC
38956639
INTRODUCTION: The rapid proliferation of technology and its impact on adolescents' lives have raised concerns about addictive behaviors and its potential consequences, including behavioral and mental health problems. This study investigates the prevalence and risk factors associated with the co-occurrence of Problematic Facebook Use and Problematic Video game Use among Tunisian adolescents.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Risk Factors; Female; Male; Risk factors; Adolescent; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; Mental health; *Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Students/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Social Media/statistics & numerical data; *Video Games/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Behavior, Addictive/epidemiology/psychology; Internet Addiction Disorder/epidemiology/psychology; Mental Disorders/epidemiology/psychology; Problematic Facebook use; Problematic video game use; Tunisia/epidemiology