Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The rapid proliferation of technology and its impact on adolescents' lives have raised concerns about addictive behaviors and its potential consequences, including behavioral and mental health problems. This study investigates the prevalence and risk factors associated with the co-occurrence of Problematic Facebook Use and Problematic Video game Use among Tunisian adolescents.



METHODOLOGY: We conducted a cross-sectional study in the urban area of Sousse governorate in Tunisia during the 2018/2019 school year. We selected a representative sample of high school students enrolled in public educational institutions in Sousse. Data collection was performed through a self-administered structured questionnaire, which gathered information on sociodemographic characteristics, lifestyle behaviors, and mental health disorders. Problematic Facebook Use was assessed using the validated Arabic version of the Bergen Scale, while Problematic Video Game Use was measured using the 21-point Lemmens Scale, which was translated into Arabic. Statistical analysis was carried out using the SPSS program (version 20).



RESULTS: We enrolled a total of 1342 high school students in our study, of whom, 63.2% were female with a mean age of 17.5 ± 1.44 years. The prevalence of Problematic Facebook Use and Problematic Video Game Use was 28.3% and 13% respectively. Regarding the co-occurrence of the two problematic behaviors, 31.3% of participants faced a singular addictive behavior, either related to problematic Facebook or video game use, while 5% had both addictive behaviors simultaneously. In a multivariate analysis, risk factors for the co-occurrence of Problematic Facebook and Video Game Use, in decreasing order of significance, included severe depression (AOR = 4.527; p = 0.003), anxiety (AOR = 4.216; p = 0.001), male gender (AOR = 4.130; p < 0.001), problematic internet use (AOR = 3.477; p = 0.006), as well as moderate depression (AOR = 3.048; p = 0.007).



CONCLUSION: Our study found that Problematic Facebook and Video Game Use were prevalent among Tunisian adolescents. The co-occurrence of these disorders is strongly linked to male gender, problematic internet use, depression, and anxiety disorders. These findings underscore the urgency of implementing tailored and effective awareness and prevention programs to address these emerging challenges.

