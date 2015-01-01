|
Baleela RMH, Mohammad A, Saeed SAK. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1752.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38956503
BACKGROUND: Snakebite envenomation (SBE) and scorpion sting envenomation (SSE) are significant neglected tropical diseases that primarily affect impoverished communities in rural areas of developing nations. A lack of understanding about snake and scorpion species and their distribution exacerbates the disabilities and fatalities caused by SBE and SSE. In Sudan, particularly in regions affected by ongoing conflicts where healthcare resources are scarce, social media platforms offer a cost-effective approach to addressing public health challenges. Our aim in this study is to highlight the benefits of using social media for data collection and health promotion in such environments.
Language: en
Humans; Public Health; Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Animals; Data; Facebook; Social media; eHealth; Scorpions; Armed Conflicts; *Social Media/statistics & numerical data; *Scorpion Stings/therapy; *Snake Bites/therapy; Citizen science; e-Awareness; Envenomation; Identification kits; Snakes; Species conservation through positive cultural change; Sudan