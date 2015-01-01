|
Citation
LeBrón AMW, Schulz AJ, Gamboa C, Reyes A, Viruell-Fuentes E, Israel BA. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1757.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38956532
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A growing literature has documented the social, economic, and health impacts of exclusionary immigration and immigrant policies in the early 21st century for Latiné communities in the US, pointing to immigration and immigrant policies as forms of structural racism that affect individual, family, and community health and well-being. Furthermore, the past decade has seen an increase in bi-partisan exclusionary immigration and immigrant policies. Immigration enforcement has been a major topic during the 2024 Presidential election cycle, portending an augmentation of exclusionary policies towards immigrants. Within this context, scholars have called for research that highlights the ways in which Latiné communities navigate exclusionary immigration and immigrant policies, and implications for health. This study examines ways in which Mexican-origin women in a midwestern northern border community navigate restrictive immigration and immigrant policies to access health-promoting resources and care for their well-being.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Qualitative Research; Young Adult; Immigrant; Public Policy; Health Services Accessibility; Health; Michigan; Latino; Mexican; Racism; Latina; *Emigrants and Immigrants/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Emigration and Immigration/legislation & jurisprudence; Grounded Theory; Health Promotion/methods; Immigrant policies; Immigration enforcement; Latiné; Mexican Americans/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Racialization