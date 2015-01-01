|
Luo J, Ma Y, Zhan HW, Jia WH, Zhang JR, Xie SY, Yu SY, Hou SL, Bi X, Wang XQ. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1760.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38956571
OBJECTIVE: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have been associated with a range of adverse health outcomes, with pain being potentially one of them. This population-based cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the associations between Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and pain in Chinese adults and evaluate whether physical activity and demographic and socioeconomic characteristics modify this associations.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Risk Factors; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Socioeconomic Factors; Physical activity; Longitudinal Studies; China; Exercise; Pain; Adverse childhood experiences; China/epidemiology; *Adverse Childhood Experiences/statistics & numerical data; *Pain/epidemiology