SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang B, Fan Y, Wang X, Zeng X, Zeng S, Jia H, Li Y, Dai C. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1779.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-024-19319-7

PMID

38961392

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Lifestyle has become a crucial modulator in the management of diabetes and is intimately linked with the development and exacerbation of comorbid depression. The study aimed to analyze lifestyle patterns and their impact on depression in individuals with diabetes and to explore the role of the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII) in the relationship between lifestyle patterns and depression.

METHODS: Data was attained from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 2009 and 2020. A latent class analysis (LCA) was performed on 3,009 diabetic adults based on lifestyle behaviors. A generalised linear model (GLM) was employed to analyse the effects of different lifestyle patterns on depression. The mediation effect model was utilised to examine the relationship between lifestyle patterns, DII and Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) scores.

RESULTS: The cohort was divided through LCA into unhealthy lifestyle (44.53%), unhealthy but non-alcohol use (48.06%) and healthy but smoking (7.41%) groups of lifestyle behaviors, the unhealthy but non-alcohol use group was identified as a risk factor for depression (OR = 1.379, 95%CI = 1.095 ~ 1.735, P = 0.006). The DII partially mediated the relationship between the unhealthy but non-alcohol use group and PHQ-9, and fully mediated the relationship between the healthy but smoking group and PHQ-9, with effect coefficients of - 0.018 (95%CI: -0.044 ~ - 0.001) and - 0.035 (95%CI: -0.083 ~ - 0.001).

CONCLUSIONS: Lifestyle patterns significantly influence the occurrence of depression among diabetes patients. The dietary inflammation plays a varying mediating role between different lifestyle patterns and depression. Restricting pro-inflammatory diets or encouraging anti-inflammatory diets, combined with the promotion of healthy lifestyle practices, may be an effective method for preventing and alleviating symptoms of depression among patients with diabetes.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Depression; *Depression/epidemiology; *Nutrition Surveys; Latent Class Analysis; Diabetes; Mediation Analysis; *Diabetes Mellitus/epidemiology/psychology; *Diet/statistics & numerical data; *Inflammation; *Life Style; Dietary inflammatory index (DII); Lifestyle patterns; Nhanes

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print