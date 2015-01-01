|
Wang B, Fan Y, Wang X, Zeng X, Zeng S, Jia H, Li Y, Dai C. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1779.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38961392
BACKGROUND: Lifestyle has become a crucial modulator in the management of diabetes and is intimately linked with the development and exacerbation of comorbid depression. The study aimed to analyze lifestyle patterns and their impact on depression in individuals with diabetes and to explore the role of the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII) in the relationship between lifestyle patterns and depression.
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Depression; *Depression/epidemiology; *Nutrition Surveys; Latent Class Analysis; Diabetes; Mediation Analysis; *Diabetes Mellitus/epidemiology/psychology; *Diet/statistics & numerical data; *Inflammation; *Life Style; Dietary inflammatory index (DII); Lifestyle patterns; Nhanes