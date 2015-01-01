Abstract

BACKGROUND: Lifestyle has become a crucial modulator in the management of diabetes and is intimately linked with the development and exacerbation of comorbid depression. The study aimed to analyze lifestyle patterns and their impact on depression in individuals with diabetes and to explore the role of the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII) in the relationship between lifestyle patterns and depression.



METHODS: Data was attained from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 2009 and 2020. A latent class analysis (LCA) was performed on 3,009 diabetic adults based on lifestyle behaviors. A generalised linear model (GLM) was employed to analyse the effects of different lifestyle patterns on depression. The mediation effect model was utilised to examine the relationship between lifestyle patterns, DII and Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) scores.



RESULTS: The cohort was divided through LCA into unhealthy lifestyle (44.53%), unhealthy but non-alcohol use (48.06%) and healthy but smoking (7.41%) groups of lifestyle behaviors, the unhealthy but non-alcohol use group was identified as a risk factor for depression (OR = 1.379, 95%CI = 1.095 ~ 1.735, P = 0.006). The DII partially mediated the relationship between the unhealthy but non-alcohol use group and PHQ-9, and fully mediated the relationship between the healthy but smoking group and PHQ-9, with effect coefficients of - 0.018 (95%CI: -0.044 ~ - 0.001) and - 0.035 (95%CI: -0.083 ~ - 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Lifestyle patterns significantly influence the occurrence of depression among diabetes patients. The dietary inflammation plays a varying mediating role between different lifestyle patterns and depression. Restricting pro-inflammatory diets or encouraging anti-inflammatory diets, combined with the promotion of healthy lifestyle practices, may be an effective method for preventing and alleviating symptoms of depression among patients with diabetes.

