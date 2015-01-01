|
Citation
Liu H, Lan Z, Huang X, Wang Q, Deng F, Li J. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1775.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38961448
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Being subjected to bullying is a significant risk factor for non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among adolescents. Parental support, peer support, and social connectedness play protective roles in mitigating NSSI in this population. However, the precise impact of the combined effects of parental and peer support on bullying and NSSI requires further investigation.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Risk Factors; Child; Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Female; Male; Adolescent; Adolescents; Surveys and Questionnaires; China; Bullying; Parent-Child Relations; Parental support; NSSI; Social connectedness; *Social Support; *Bullying/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Peer Group; Parents/psychology; *Self-Injurious Behavior/psychology; Peer support matching