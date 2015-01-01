Abstract

BACKGROUND: In this study, we investigated the relationship between the risk of postoperative progressive disease (PD) in breast cancer and depression and sleep disorders in order to develop and validate a suitable risk prevention model.



METHODS: A total of 750 postoperative patients with breast cancer were selected from the First People's Hospital of LianYunGang, and the indices of two groups (an event group and a non-event group) were compared to develop and validate a risk prediction model. The relationship between depression, sleep disorders, and PD events was investigated using the follow-up data of the 750 patients.



RESULTS: SAS, SDS, and AIS scores differed in the group of patients who experienced postoperative disease progression versus those who did not; the differences were statistically significant and the ability to differentiate prognosis was high. The area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves (AUC) were: 0.8049 (0.7685-0.8613), 0.768 (0.727-0.809), and 0.7661 (0.724--0.808), with cut-off values of 43.5, 48.5, and 4.5, respectively. Significant variables were screened by single-factor analysis and multi-factor analysis to create model 1, by lasso regression and cross-lasso regression analysis to create model 2, by random forest calculation method to create model 3, by stepwise regression method (backward method) to create model 4, and by including all variables for Cox regression to include significant variables to create model 5. The AUC of model 2 was 0.883 (0.848-0.918) and 0.937 (0.893-0.981) in the training set and validation set, respectively. The clinical efficacy of the model was evaluated using decision curve analysis and clinical impact curve, and then the model 2 variables were transformed into scores, which were validated in two datasets, the training and validation sets, with AUCs of 0.884 (0.848-0.919) and 0.885 (0.818-0.951), respectively.



CONCLUSION: We established and verified a model including SAS, SDS and AIS to predict the prognosis of breast cancer patients, and simplified it by scoring, making it convenient for clinical use, providing a theoretical basis for precise intervention in these patients. However, further research is needed to verify the generalization ability of our model.

