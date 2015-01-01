|
Citation
|
Jones KA, Henderson H, Bright T, Segal L, Mauerhofer O, Lake KJ, Julian R, Duncan J, Raymond A, Jones A, Cameron D, Fergie D, Andrews S, Stewart S, Atkinson C, Elliot A, Crawford B, Mohammed J, Bundle G, Hirvonen T, Gnanamanickam E, Davis E, Gee G, Herrman H, Fisher J, Lovett R, Campbell S, Forster DA, Clark Y, Atkinson J, Marriott R, Chamberlain C. BMJ Open 2024; 14(7): e085555.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38960467
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Complex trauma can have serious impacts on the health and well-being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families. The perinatal period represents a 'critical window' for recovery and transforming cycles of trauma into cycles of healing. The Healing the Past by Nurturing the Future (HPNF) project aims to implement and evaluate a programme of strategies to improve support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander families experiencing complex trauma.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Victoria; health; Program Evaluation; implementation science; health equity; Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples; *Health Services, Indigenous/organization & administration; *Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander; Wounds and Injuries/therapy/ethnology