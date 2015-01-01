Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Complex trauma can have serious impacts on the health and well-being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families. The perinatal period represents a 'critical window' for recovery and transforming cycles of trauma into cycles of healing. The Healing the Past by Nurturing the Future (HPNF) project aims to implement and evaluate a programme of strategies to improve support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander families experiencing complex trauma.



METHOD: The HPNF programme was codesigned over 4 years to improve awareness, support, recognition and assessment of trauma. Components include (1) a trauma-aware, healing-informed training and resource package for service providers; (2) trauma-awareness resources for parents; (3) organisational readiness assessment; (4) a database for parents and service providers to identify accessible and appropriate additional support and (5) piloting safe recognition and assessment processes. The programme will be implemented in a large rural health service in Victoria, Australia, over 12 months. Evaluation using a mixed-methods approach will assess feasibility, acceptability, cost, effectiveness and sustainability. This will include service user and provider interviews; service usage and cost auditing; and an administrative linked data study of parent and infant outcomes.



ANALYSIS: Qualitative data will be analysed using reflexive thematic analysis. Quantitative and service usage outcomes will be described as counts and proportions. Evaluation of health outcomes will use interrupted time series analyses. Triangulation of data will be conducted and mapped to the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research and Reach, Effectiveness, Adoption, Implementation and Maintenance frameworks to understand factors influencing feasibility, acceptability, effectiveness, cost and sustainability. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: Approval granted from St Vincent's Melbourne Ethics Committee (approval no. 239/22). Data will be disseminated according to the strategy outlined in the codesign study protocol, in-line with the National Health and Medical Research Council Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Research Excellence criteria.

Language: en