Abstract

Violence against women is characterised by male symbolic domination underpinned by patriarchy and expressing gender inequality in society. This study examined reporting of interpersonal violence against cisgender and transgender women 20 to 59 years old in Brazilian municipalities, from 2015 to 2021. This repeat panel study used data from the information system, and time-trend analysis by the Prais-Winsten method. A total of 605,983 notifications were eligible, 1.8% of which involved transgender women. Notifications regarding cisgender women were recorded in 84.8% of the municipalities and transgender women, in 31.7%. Notifications involved predominantly women who were younger (71.9%) and black (55.3%), and proportionally more transgender women (p<0.001). Most notifications were of physical violence (84.8%), followed by psychological violence (40.1%), which was higher among cisgender women (p<0.001) and at shorter intervals among transgender women (β=-0.71; p=0.005). Notifications of violence still do not reflect the realities, particularly as regards transgender women. Psychological violence, however, which usually starts the cycle of aggression, now ranks second among notifications in Brazil, despite conservative reverses of recent years.

