Abstract

Neglect is one of the most frequently reported forms of violence against children and adolescents, although it has rarely been explored in national studies. In this light, the present study aimed to analyze the personal social network of families involved in negligence against children and adolescents. This work takes a qualitative approach, anchored in the Paradigm of Complexity, conducted with twenty families involved in negligence against children and adolescents in a municipality in the countryside of the state of São Paulo, Brazil. Data collection took place through minimal maps of the personal social network and semi-structured interviews in January 2021. The networks were limited, with little to no interaction among the different services and sectors, and were predominantly homogeneous. Because they have many weakened ties, they are relatively unsupportive, pointing out difficulties in access to work, education, and health. Due to the characteristics of the network, the complexity of the phenomenon of neglect was identified, in which elements condition and perpetuate experiences of absence and fragility. Interprofessional and intersectoral views and actions are requested and recommended.

