Abstract

The article presents the results of qualitative action research on armed violence with health and education professionals and territorial community services in Manguinhos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It is justified by the urgent nature of this violence in the territory and aims to identify its impacts on their health and work, coping, protection, and care strategies. The effects of armed violence on health and education professionals and the territory are discussed through interviews and focus groups with participant observation, identifying some of its transversalities, such as the Brazilian State racist public security policy based on a warlike logic of confrontation with groups with armed control of the territory, which makes life precarious by exposing residents and workers to constant risks, weakening the community fabric and preventing full access to health and education.

Language: en