Abstract

Japan is one of the world's most aging societies and the number of elderly patients taking antithrombotic drugs is increasing. In recent years, dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT), in which two antiplatelet drugs are administered, has become common in anticipation of its high therapeutic efficacy. However, there are concerns about increased bleeding complications in use of DAPT. Therefore, the goal of this study was to investigate the effects of DAPT in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). A prospective, multicenter, observational study was conducted from December 2019 to May 2021 to examine the effects of antithrombotic drugs and reversal drugs in 721 elderly patients with TBI. In the current study, the effect of DAPT on TBI was examined in a secondary analysis. Among the registered patients, 132 patients taking antiplatelet drugs only were divided into those treated with single antiplatelet therapy (SAPT) (n=106) and those treated with DAPT (n=26) prior to TBI. Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) on admission, pupillary findings, course during hospitalization, and outcome were compared in the two groups. A similar analysis was performed in patients with a mild GCS of 13-15 (n=95) and a moderate to severe GCS of 3-12 (n=37) on admission. The DAPT group had significantly more males (67.0 % vs. 96.2 %), a higher severity of illness on admission, and a higher frequency of brain herniation findings on head CT (21.7 % vs. 46.2 %), resulting in significantly higher mortality (12.3 % vs. 30.8 %). The only significant factor for mortality was severity on admission. The rate of DAPT was significantly higher in patients with a moderate to severe GCS on admission, and DAPT was the only significant factor related to severity on admission. These findings suggest that the severity of injury on admission influences the outcome six months after injury, and that patients with more severe TBI on admission are more likely to have been treated with DAPT compared to SAPT.

Language: en