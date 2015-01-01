SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Speier L, Kramer N, Jammula V, Kramer S, Diaz G. Cureus 2024; 16(6): e61541.

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.61541

38957244

PMC11219066

Falls, particularly among the elderly, are a prevalent and growing healthcare issue in the United States. Individuals who experience falls face heightened morbidity and mortality risks, along with substantial expenses associated with managing any resulting injuries. First responders frequently respond to 911 calls related to falls, with a significant portion of these cases not resulting in hospital or healthcare facility transfers. As such, many fall victims receive treatment without any preventive measures being implemented. The purpose of this review is to explore the current studies that examine whether Emergency Medical Service personnel can effectively act in fall prevention. While earlier studies present conflicting findings, recent research indicates the potential for preventive strategies that go beyond mere referrals.


first responders; fall risk; fall prevention; community paramedicine; emergency medical services

