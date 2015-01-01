Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The present study investigated the predictive relationship between ostracism and suicidal behaviors in individuals with substance use disorders. It also attempts to highlight the mediating role of the risk of relapse between ostracism and suicidal behavior.



METHODS: The study was based on a cross-sectional survey design. The sample comprised 100 men aged between 30 to 45 years (M = 35.25, SD = 3.06) from Karachi. The purposive sampling technique was employed. The study employed demographic forms and three self-reporting measures: the Ostracism Experience Scale (OES-A), the Advance Warning of Relapse Questionnaire 3.0 (AWARE), and the Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R).



RESULTS: Ostracism significantly predicted relapse risk and suicidal behavior. Risk of relapse positively predicted both dimensions of ostracism (ignored: r = 0.33, p < 0.01; excluded: r = 0.43, p < 0.01) and suicidal behavior (r = 0.35, p < 0.01). Additionally, the risk of relapse strongly correlated with overall ostracism score (r = 0.43, p < 0.01). However, no significant mediating effect of ostracism on suicidal behavior was found. The effect was mediated through the risk of relapse (B indirect = 0.12, 95% CI = 0.04, 0.23). These findings suggest that ostracism increases the likelihood of recurrence, which in turn is associated with suicidal behavior. The mediation model explained 17% of the variation in suicidal behavior.



CONCLUSION: The findings propose the importance of addressing ostracism as a risk factor for suicidal behavior and relapse in substance use disorders. The results suggest that reducing the adverse effects of ostracism and improving social support for individuals can have a significant impact on their mental health.

Language: en