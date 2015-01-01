Abstract

PURPOSE of the Article: To (1) summarise the personal and clinical characteristics of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the US who were evaluated for mobility assistive equipment (MAE) in the functional mobility assessment and uniform dataset (FMA/UDS) and (2) stratify subpopulations of PwD who reported falling versus those who do not report a fall.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study was a retrospective, descriptive cohort analysis of adults with disabilities using the FMA/UDS. Data are collected during a user's initial evaluation for a new mobility device. The sample is intentionally general to be inclusive of all mobility device users. The primary variable of interest was a patient-reported fall within the 3 months leading up to their evaluation for a new mobility device. Subpopulation characteristics were stratified by this binary fall variable.



RESULTS and Conclusions: This study provides descriptions of PwDs being evaluated for a new mobility device. There were 11,084 PwDs with 31 different primary diagnoses. During their new mobility device evaluation, 52.2% of PwDs reported at least one fall in the last 3 months. For those who reported a fall, 46.6% of PwDs were using a walking aid or no device at all before the new mobility device evaluation. Additionally, persons with progressively acquired disabilities (i.e., Parkinson's disease, osteoarthritis and cardiopulmonary disease) reported higher rates of falls than those with congenital disabilities (i.e., cerebral palsy and spina bifida). These findings will influence future studies comparing different types of devices and their influence on falls and user satisfaction.Implications for rehabilitation52.2% of persons with disabilities (PwDs) seeking a new wheelchair evaluation reported at least one fall in the last 3 months.Persons with progressively acquired disabilities (i.e., Parkinson's disease, osteoarthritis and cardiopulmonary disease) reported higher rates of falls than those with congenital disabilities (i.e., cerebral palsy and spina bifida).Earlier interventions for fall prevention including professional wheelchair evaluations may be warranted, but further research is necessary to explore long-term effectiveness.

