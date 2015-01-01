|
Parekh V, McMinn J, Brkic A, Williams D, Boxx C, Bailey L, Reid K. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38956974
OBJECTIVE: To determine the associations between lid and conjunctival injuries (LACI), non-fatal strangulation (NFS) and domestic family violence (DFV) in non-sexual assault.
domestic violence; family violence; assault; eye injury; black eye; non‐fatal strangulation eyelid and conjunctival injuries