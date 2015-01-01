Abstract

BACKGROUND: Comorbidity between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD) is surrounded by diagnostic controversy and although various effective treatments exist, dropout and nonresponse are high.



OBJECTIVE: By estimating the network structure of comorbid PTSD and BPD symptoms, the current study illustrates how the network perspective offers tools to tackle these challenges.



METHOD: The sample comprised of 154 patients with a PTSD diagnosis and BPD symptoms, assessed by clinician-administered interviews. A regularised partial correlation network was estimated using the GLASSO algorithm in R. Central symptoms and bridge symptoms were identified. The reliability and accuracy of network parameters were determined through bootstrapping analyses.



RESULTS: PTSD and BPD symptoms largely clustered into separate communities. Intrusive memories, physiological cue reactivity and loss of interest were the most central symptoms, whereas amnesia and suicidal behaviour were least central.



CONCLUSIONS: Present findings suggest that PTSD and BPD are two distinct, albeit weakly connected disorders. Treatment of the most central symptoms could lead to an overall deactivation of the network, while isolated symptoms would need more specific attention during therapy. Further experimental, longitudinal research is needed to confirm these hypotheses.Trial registration:



ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03833453.

