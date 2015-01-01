|
Citation
Jarnecke AM, Saraiya TC. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1380102.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
38957738
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Substance use is strongly associated with intimate partner violence (IPV) and is a modifiable risk factor for IPV. However, lack of comprehensive screening and referral for co-occurring IPV and substance use, along with their psychiatric sequalae, limits the identification and implementation of effective interventions for substance-related IPV. This narrative review (1) investigates the literature on screening and referral practices for IPV, and if these include screening for substance use or other psychiatric comorbidities, (2) provides recommendations for current best practices, and (3) suggests future directions for research and practice aimed at identifying and reducing substance-related IPV.
Language: en
Keywords
intimate partner violence; screening; substance use; substance use disorder; best practices