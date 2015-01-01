Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a major public health problem in Latin America. The present study investigates the protective factors that contribute to minimizing the risk of exposure to IPV analyzing different variables in a sample of Chilean women victims of IPV.



METHODS: We used data from the Cicatrices Foundation, a nonprofit Chilean organization providing psychological support to IPV victims. Relevant variables for IPV prevention were identified analyzing a database containing all the information reported by victims during a structured interview. A final sample of 444 women suffering IPV was used in the present study.



RESULTS: Logistic regression analysis was calculated in order to make predictions related to IPV protective factors, showing that having a support network (OR = 2.85), treatment compliance (OR = 2.05) and being younger (OR = 0.95) increased the probability of not living with the aggressor. Another logistic regression analysis was calculated in order to predict IPV victims´ health taking medication intake as an indicator. A significant association was observed between this variable and working outside (p = 0.002) and between mediation intake and age (p < 0.001), with an OR of 1.987 and 0.93, respectively. Working outside and being younger were identified as protective factors against consuming medication.



CONCLUSION: To the best of our knowledge, this is one of the first studies conducted in Chile on the prevention of IPV in a sample of victims seeking for help. Our results will contribute to guide policy makers, researchers and other women in the prevention of potential risks for IPV.

