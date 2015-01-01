Abstract

BACKGROUND: With increasing trend of internet use in all age groups, whether internet use can prevent frailty in middle-aged and older adults remains unclear.



METHODS: Five cohorts, including Health and Retirement Study (HRS), China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS), the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe (SHARE), English Longitudinal Study of Aging (ELSA), and Mexican Health and Aging Study (MHAS), were used in this study. Internet use, social isolation, and frailty status was assessed using similar questions. The Generalized estimating equations models, random effects meta-analysis, COX regression, and mediation analysis were utilized.



RESULTS: In the multicohort study, a total of 155,695 participants were included in main analysis. The proportion of internet use was varied across countries, ranging from 5.56% in China (CHARLS) to 83.46% in Denmark (SHARE). According to the generalized estimating equations models and meta-analysis, internet use was inversely associated with frailty, with the pooled ORs (95%CIs) of 0.72 (0.67,0.79). The COX regression also showed that participants with internet use had a lower risk of frailty incidence. Additionally, the association was partially mediated by social isolation and slightly pronounced in participants aged 65 and over, male, not working for payment, not married or partnered, not smoking, drinking, and not co-residence with children.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight the important role of internet use in preventing frailty and recommend more engagements in social communication and activities to avoid social isolation among middle-aged and older adults.

Language: en