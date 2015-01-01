|
Fischer S, Miller M, Barber C, Azrael D. Inj. Epidemiol. 2024; 11(1): e29.
(Copyright © 2024, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38956735
BACKGROUND: In assigning manner of death (MOD) for inclusion on death certificates, medical examiners and coroners do not always apply uniform criteria. Previous research indicates surveillance statistics based on death certificates, such as the National Vital Statistics System, grossly miscount unintentional firearm deaths. The National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) has taken steps to reduce variability in manner of death coding by providing uniform criteria for assigning an "abstractor manner of death" (AMD). AMD has five categories: unintentional, suicide, homicide, undetermined, and legal intervention homicide. A previous study found good accuracy of AMD coding for unintentional firearm deaths, all ages, 2003-2006, but a more recent study reported that the NVDRS undercounted self- and other-inflicted unintentional firearm deaths in which both the victim and shooter (for other-inflicted injuries) were under age 15 (2009-2018).
Injury; Surveillance; Violence; Mortality; Pediatric; Firearm; Unintentional