Ngwena CG, Kismödi E, Palestra F, Stahlhofer M, Mohan K. Int. J. Gynaecol. Obstet. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1002/ijgo.15764

38958931

Historically, countries have primarily relied on policy rather than legislation to implement Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response systems (MPDSR). However, evidence shows significant disparities in how MPDSR is implemented among different countries. In this article, we argue for the importance of establishing MPDSR systems mandated by law and aligned with the country's constitutional provisions, regional and international human rights obligations, and public health commitments. We highlight how a "no blame" approach can be regulated to provide a balance between confidentiality of the system and access to justice and remedies.


human rights; legislation; confidentiality; accountability; “no blame” approach; access to justice; maternal and perinatal death surveillance and response systems; MPDSR; remedies

