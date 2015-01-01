Abstract

This study explores the factors influencing unsafe behaviors among decorators. The study begins with a literature review on unsafe behaviors among construction workers, compiling a checklist of factors specific to decorators. Utilizing exploratory factor analysis (EFA), a measurement scale for these factors is developed. Subsequently, stepwise regression analysis (SRA) is conducted to validate relationships and identify crucial factors.



RESULTS categorize influencing factors into three dimensions: personal, organizational and environmental. Non-compliance with safety procedures and protocols is found to correlate directly with increased unsafe behavior at an individual level. Additionally, internal safety regulations within companies are identified as having a direct negative impact on unsafe behaviors at the organizational level. This study enhances our understanding of unsafe behaviors among decorators and offers recommendations for mitigation.

