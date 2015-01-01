|
Citation
|
Zhu L, Xiong K. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38956890
|
Abstract
|
This study explores the factors influencing unsafe behaviors among decorators. The study begins with a literature review on unsafe behaviors among construction workers, compiling a checklist of factors specific to decorators. Utilizing exploratory factor analysis (EFA), a measurement scale for these factors is developed. Subsequently, stepwise regression analysis (SRA) is conducted to validate relationships and identify crucial factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
behavioral factor recognition; decoration workers; identification and analysis framework; key influencing factor; unsafe behavior