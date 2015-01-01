|
Terhalle L, Arntz L, Hoffmann F, Arnold I, Hafner L, Picking-Pitasch L, Zuppinger J, Delport Lehnen K, Leuppi J, Somasundaram R, Nickel CH, Bingisser R. Intern. Emerg. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38960969
BACKGROUND: Older patients presenting to the emergency department (ED) after falling are increasingly prevalent. Falls are associated with functional decline and death. Biomarkers predicting short-term mortality might facilitate decisions regarding resource allocation and disposition. D-dimer levels are used to rule out thromboembolic disease, while copeptin and adrenomedullin (MR-proADM) may be used as measures of the patient's stress level. These nonspecific biomarkers were selected as potential predictors for mortality.
Biomarkers; Emergency department; Adrenomedullin; Copeptin; D-dimer; Mortality prediction