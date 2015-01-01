Abstract

This study investigates the effects of fall configurations on hip fracture risk with a focus on pelvic soft tissue shape. This was done by employing a whole-body finite element (FE) model. Soft tissue thickness around the pelvis was measured using a standing CT system, revealing a trend of increased trochanteric soft tissue thickness with higher BMI and younger age. In the lateroposterior region from the greater trochanter, the soft tissues of elderly females were thin with a concave shape. Based on the THUMS 5F model, an elderly female FE model with a low BMI was developed by morphing the soft tissue shape around the pelvis based on the CT data. FE simulation results indicated that the lateroposterior fall led to a higher femoral neck force for the elderly female model compared to the lateral fall. One reason may be related to the thin soft tissue of the pelvis in the lateroposterior region. Additionally, the effectiveness of interventions that can help mitigating hip fractures in lateroposterior falls on the thigh-hip and hip region was assessed using the elderly female model. The attenuation rate of the femoral neck force by the hip protector was close to zero in the thigh-hip fall and high in the hip fall, whereas the attenuation rate of the compliant floor was high in both falls. This study highlights age-related changes in the soft tissue shape of the pelvis in females, particularly in the lateroposterior regions, which may influence force mitigation for the hip joint during lateroposterior falls.

Language: en