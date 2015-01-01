Abstract

PURPOSE: To systematically review existing literature regarding the ankle ligament reconstruction-return to sport after injury (ALR-RSI) scale and to assess its correlation with Return to sport and functional outcomes as well as feasibility, reliability and consistency.



METHODS: A systematic review of the literature based on the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta Analyses (PRISMA) was conducted using PubMed, Embase and Cochrane Library. Studies that evaluated psychological readiness to return to sport after ankle ligament reconstruction or repair for the treatment of chronic lateral ankle instability using the ALR-RSI scale were included. The results from each study were pooled, and weighted means and overall rates were calculated.



RESULTS: In total, 157 patients (53.2% male, mean age: 34.2 years) from three articles were included. Overall, 85.0% of patients reported successful return to sport, but only 48.9% of patients returned to the preoperative sporting level. All studies reported a significant difference in psychological scores between patients who returned to sport and those who did not. Pooled mean patient-reported outcome measures, reported as the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society Ankle-Hindfoot (AOFAS, three studies) Score and Karlsson-Peterson Score (three studies), were 82.7 (range: 29-100) and 81.7 (range: 25-100), respectively. The ALR-RSI scale demonstrated strong correlations with the AOFAS Score and Karlsson-Peterson Score.



CONCLUSION: Patients who returned to sport after ankle ligament reconstruction or repair exhibited higher psychological readiness compared to those who did not. The ALR-RSI scale showed strong correlations with ankle function. Evaluation of psychological readiness using the ALR-RSI scale may provide an additional tool in the assessment of patients who underwent ankle ligament reconstruction or repair. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III, systematic review.

