This communication corrects two inadvertent errors. The denominator of Equation 2 (page 89 of the publication) contains an extra value (848), although the stated result (2.92%) is correct. The corrected equation is available by following the DOI.



The caption to Figure 5 was mislabeled, incorrectly describing the comparison as involving a known matching specimen, rather than a known nonmatching specimen. Figure 5 and correct caption are availaable by following the DOI.



The first paragraph on page 91 of the publication, which refers to Figure 5, is also revised as follows:



Examples of comparisons that resulted in false-positive errors are provided in Figures 3 (bullets), 4 (cartridge cases), and 5 (bullets). An example of a comparison that resulted in a false-negative error is provided in Figure 6 (cartridge cases). In addition to exemplifying erroneous conclusions, Figures 3-6 illustrate the difficulty level of many of the comparisons in this study.

