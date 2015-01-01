CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Li Y, Zhai Q, Peng W. J. Med. Internet. Res. 2024; 26: e60513.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Centre for Global eHealth Innovation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38959025
|
Abstract
|
Comment on: http://www.jmir.org/2024/1/e43994
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Female; Male; children; Adolescent; adolescents; mental health; systematic review; technology; intervention; support; engagement; adverse childhood experiences; *Mental Disorders/psychology; *Sports; digital technology, parenting; Mental Health/statistics & numerical data; parenting program; sociology of sport