SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li Y, Zhai Q, Peng W. J. Med. Internet. Res. 2024; 26: e60513.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Centre for Global eHealth Innovation)

DOI

10.2196/60513

PMID

38959025

Abstract

Comment on: http://www.jmir.org/2024/1/e43994
Comment in: http://www.jmir.org/2024/1/e62775


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Child; Female; Male; children; Adolescent; adolescents; mental health; systematic review; technology; intervention; support; engagement; adverse childhood experiences; *Mental Disorders/psychology; *Sports; digital technology, parenting; Mental Health/statistics & numerical data; parenting program; sociology of sport

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print