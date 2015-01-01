SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Aldridge G. J. Med. Internet. Res. 2024; 26: e62775.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Centre for Global eHealth Innovation)

DOI

10.2196/62775

PMID

38959063

Abstract

Comment on: https://www.jmir.org/2024/1/e60513
Comment on: https://www.jmir.org/2024/1/e43994


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Child; Adolescent; systematic review; technology; intervention; support; engagement; adverse childhood experiences; adolescent mental health; child mental health; *Sports; digital technology, parenting; Mental Health/statistics & numerical data; parenting program; *Mental Disorders; parenting interventions; sports sociology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print