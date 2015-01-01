CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Aldridge G. J. Med. Internet. Res. 2024; 26: e62775.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Centre for Global eHealth Innovation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38959063
|
Abstract
|
Comment on: https://www.jmir.org/2024/1/e60513
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Adolescent; systematic review; technology; intervention; support; engagement; adverse childhood experiences; adolescent mental health; child mental health; *Sports; digital technology, parenting; Mental Health/statistics & numerical data; parenting program; *Mental Disorders; parenting interventions; sports sociology