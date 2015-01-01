Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Household chaos, defined as a lack of organization, structure, and predictability, has been linked to deleterious childhood health outcomes and may hinder attempts to initiate and maintain healthy lifestyle changes. This study examined the associations of household chaos and obesity-related health conditions in a sample of youth being treated for obesity.



METHODS: Participants were 715 patients (61.8% girls; Mage = 12.3 years; 68.7% non-Hispanic Black; M% of 95th BMI %-ile = 146.9%) enrolled in a pediatric weight management clinic. Caregiver report of household chaos was measured using the Confusion, Hubbub and Order Scale (CHAOS). Physiological obesity-related comorbidities (e.g., insulin resistance, hypertension, dyslipidemia) were assessed by a medical clinician and abstracted from electronic medical records; health conditions were dichotomized as present or not present. Psychological functioning was measured with the Pediatric Symptom Checklist, a caregiver-completed mental health screen that assesses internalizing, externalizing, and attention concerns.



RESULTS: The Wilcoxon rank-sum test was used to test differences in household chaos scores for each obesity-related health condition. Caregivers of youth diagnosed with hypertension and obstructive sleep apnea reported significantly lower levels of household chaos, while caregivers who reported clinical levels of psychological dysfunction reported higher levels of chaos.



CONCLUSIONS: Traditional management of childhood obesity requires changes across multiple health domains (e.g., dietary, exercise, sleep), and such change may be facilitated by structure and consistency. Present findings suggest that psychological resources within pediatric weight management settings should address individual patient-level factors associated with physiological and mental health as well as household functioning.

